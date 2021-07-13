Delcath Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DCTH) Director Acquires $5,780,000.00 in Stock

Delcath Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DCTH) Director Rosalind Advisors, Inc. acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.56 per share, with a total value of $5,780,000.00.

NYSE:DCTH traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 30,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,611. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

