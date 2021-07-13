Delek US (NYSE:DK) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Barclays

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DK. boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.09. Delek US has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 31.18% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.74) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total transaction of $27,031.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Delek US by 10.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 913,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,907,000 after purchasing an additional 84,795 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Delek US by 40.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Delek US by 1,132.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 176,236 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 104,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

