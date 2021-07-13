Deming Xiao Sells 2,485 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NYSE:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60.
Shares of MPWR traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $387.45. The company had a trading volume of 328,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,372. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $406.75.
Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.