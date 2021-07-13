Derby & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Derby & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Derby & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Derby & Company Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $14,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 415.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, reaching $161.20. 23,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,144. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $93.18 and a 12 month high of $174.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

