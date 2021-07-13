Derby & Company Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Derby & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.5% of Derby & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Derby & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,007,000 after purchasing an additional 342,914 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after acquiring an additional 489,172 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after acquiring an additional 188,224 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,463,000 after purchasing an additional 461,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.47. 78,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,086,088. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.15. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $157.74 and a 12-month high of $226.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

