Derby & Company Inc. Takes $215,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Derby & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 78,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,593. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

