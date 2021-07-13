Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Design Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in developing a platform of gene targeted chimera small molecules for the treatment of serious degenerative disorders caused by inherited nucleotide repeat expansions. Design Therapeutics Inc. is based in CARLSBAD, Calif. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. Design Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.61.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. Institutional investors own 45.97% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

