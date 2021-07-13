Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on DPSGY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Friday, June 11th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.81. 24,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,342. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $71.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

