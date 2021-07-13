DF Dent & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,526 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.16% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $44,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,031. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.57 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.24.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

