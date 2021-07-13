DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,533 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $20,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth $1,100,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $532,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $935,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Janik sold 9,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $418,106.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,618,673.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,109. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.29. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.18 and a 52-week high of $51.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $909.28 million, a PE ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a positive return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLOW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

