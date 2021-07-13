DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 2,670 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $18,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 549.4% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 972,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,314,000 after buying an additional 759,584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $137.11. 165,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,415,500. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.52. The company has a market capitalization of $335.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

