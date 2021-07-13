DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 3,261 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $157,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded up $35.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3,753.63. 135,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,555. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,356.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,759.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock worth $450,104,986. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

