DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 380,368 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,368 shares during the period. CarMax accounts for about 2.4% of DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of CarMax worth $206,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 107.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,938 shares of company stock valued at $22,204,512. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.23. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

