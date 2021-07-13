DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $169.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.19. The company has a market capitalization of $445.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

