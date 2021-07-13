DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 67,937 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,334,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67,937 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $96,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Envestnet by 8.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Envestnet by 415.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after buying an additional 400,490 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENV traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,158. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.64. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Envestnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

