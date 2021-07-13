Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman Sells 30,000 Shares

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $1,172,700.00.

DRNA traded down $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 14,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,659. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $39.67.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

