DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DigitalBridge Group Inc. is an investment firm dedicated to digital infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group Inc., formerly known as Colony Capital Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Shares of DBRG stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707,102. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. DigitalBridge Group has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.94.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 199,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalBridge Group

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

