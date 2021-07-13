Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,600,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Snap worth $83,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $389,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total value of $56,544,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 80,056,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,981,866.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 213,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $14,937,016.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,996,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,550,703.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,303,225 shares of company stock worth $264,049,586.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Snap in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Snap from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $64.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $73.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.78 billion, a PE ratio of -101.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.