Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $84.56 Million Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.93% of ChampionX worth $84,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in ChampionX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 243,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 2.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 69,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 21.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock worth $1,288,693. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ChampionX Co. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

