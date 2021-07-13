Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,691,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,880 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $82,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 122,817.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 394,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 394,245 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 127.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 37,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,572,000 after buying an additional 131,892 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 174.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

SWM stock opened at $39.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.27. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $288.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.