Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 67,878 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 67,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $84,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDFC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in WD-40 by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in WD-40 by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter worth $332,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,643 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 stock opened at $257.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $183.55 and a 12-month high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 44.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.