Diploma (LON:DPLM) Sets New 1-Year High at $3,068.00

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,068 ($40.08) and last traded at GBX 3,066 ($40.06), with a volume of 309986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,016 ($39.40).

DPLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Numis Securities raised Diploma to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,275 ($29.72) to GBX 3,250 ($42.46) in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their target price on Diploma from GBX 2,710 ($35.41) to GBX 3,040 ($39.72) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Diploma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,787.50 ($36.42).

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,894.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a GBX 12.50 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.43%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

Diploma Company Profile (LON:DPLM)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

