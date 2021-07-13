Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.39.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS opened at $126.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.70. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $46.82 and a 1 year high of $127.36. The firm has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.83.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.