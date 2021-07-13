DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $11,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,522,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,855,000 after purchasing an additional 182,968 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,002,000 after buying an additional 118,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth $2,816,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DMC Global by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in DMC Global by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 27,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.82, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.13. DMC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. DMC Global’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

