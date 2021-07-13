Dollar Tree, Inc. (NYSE:DLTR) Insider Richard L. Mcneely Sells 7,635 Shares of Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NYSE:DLTR) insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60.
Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,619. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.41 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37.
About Dollar Tree
