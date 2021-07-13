Douglas H. Sass Buys 2,500 Shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NYSE:BKSC) Stock

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NYSE:BKSC) insider Douglas H. Sass purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.
Shares of Bank of South Carolina stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $25.65.
About Bank of South Carolina
Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.