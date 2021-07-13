Douglas W. Mayger Sells 11,628 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,473.12.
MTX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.95. 4,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,089. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $88.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.75.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 44.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.
About Minerals Technologies
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.
