Douglas W. Mayger Sells 11,628 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 11,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,473.12.

MTX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.95. 4,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,089. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $44.85 and a one year high of $88.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.75.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 108,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 44.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

