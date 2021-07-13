Dream Finders Homes, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:DFH) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on July 20th

Dream Finders Homes’ (NASDAQ:DFH) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, July 20th. Dream Finders Homes had issued 9,600,000 shares in its public offering on January 21st. The total size of the offering was $124,800,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $20.32 on Tuesday. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.01.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.24 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFH. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 7.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

