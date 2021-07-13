Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading Down 5.4%

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $19.10 and last traded at $19.22. 2,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 238,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $343.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.24 million. The company’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

