Dreamcoin (DRM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $97.00

Dreamcoin (CURRENCY:DRM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. Over the last week, Dreamcoin has traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Dreamcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. Dreamcoin has a market cap of $45,716.68 and approximately $97.00 worth of Dreamcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001905 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00043862 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00052826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dreamcoin Coin Profile

DRM is a coin. Dreamcoin’s total supply is 2,657,546 coins. The official website for Dreamcoin is dreamcoin.fi . Dreamcoin’s official Twitter account is @Dream_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dreamcoin is https://reddit.com/r/DreamcoinDRM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DoDreamChain is a blockchain-based international student matching service. It is an integrated O2O platform for studying abroad to improve the experience from the preparation stage of foreign students to the moment of settling in Korea and to share communication channels and work of related organizations. “

Dreamcoin Coin Trading

