DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Raised to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $116.00 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $89.20 and a twelve month high of $121.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 246,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,635,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

