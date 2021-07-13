Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €33.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €36.80 ($43.29).

ETR DUE opened at €34.40 ($40.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -122.93. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €21.96 ($25.84) and a 1 year high of €37.78 ($44.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

