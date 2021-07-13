DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

Shares of KSM stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $12.65. 21,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,372. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.38.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

