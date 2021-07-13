Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $20.90

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.90, but opened at $20.20. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.75, with a volume of 3,414 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dyne Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.73.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

