EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $194.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EGP. Truist Securities raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $144.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.50.

NYSE:EGP traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.49. 115,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,155. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.72. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $173.56.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.62 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 8.89%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 5,760 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $902,822.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,338,418.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $60,038,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 41.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 969,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,668,000 after purchasing an additional 271,972 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 780.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 140,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after buying an additional 124,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,710,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,311,000 after buying an additional 123,763 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

