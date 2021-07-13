easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Receives GBX 978.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 991.93 ($12.96).

Several brokerages recently commented on EZJ. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 719 ($9.39) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 885.20 ($11.57) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.01. easyJet has a 12 month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,948.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

