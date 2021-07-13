Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $42.15. 263,455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,184. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.11.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 591,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after purchasing an additional 62,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,323,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

