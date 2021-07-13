Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires 26,697 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $14,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

Baidu stock traded up $4.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.02. 162,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,354,741. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $114.75 and a one year high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.03.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

