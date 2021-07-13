Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 9,268 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $34,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.06. 49,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,883. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $91.04 and a 12 month high of $132.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

