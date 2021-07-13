Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 524,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $16,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 133.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Mosaic by 528.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,697,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.85. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. VTB Capital lowered The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.09.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

