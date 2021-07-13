Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 79.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,667 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,058 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises 0.9% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $31,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,201,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,750 shares of company stock worth $1,194,790 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.54. 26,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,731. The stock has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

