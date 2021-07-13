Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $14.67 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,944,000 after acquiring an additional 58,462 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,105,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,493,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after acquiring an additional 804,739 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after acquiring an additional 73,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $15.23 on Tuesday, hitting $2,626.51. The stock had a trading volume of 9,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,368. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,455.17. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,615.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,779,780,878.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

