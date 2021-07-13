Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $49.12 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 637,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.3% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $49,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,796,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,998,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.27. 110,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,002,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.