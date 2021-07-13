Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 660,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,844 shares during the quarter. American International Group makes up 0.8% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $30,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.87. The company had a trading volume of 68,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,286. The firm has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. raised their target price on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

