Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Raises Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,336 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after buying an additional 10,778 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 145,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,349,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Anthem by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,553,842,000 after purchasing an additional 715,968 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter worth about $49,665,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Anthem by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, hitting $398.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,386. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.69. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.10 and a 12-month high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Anthem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.95.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

