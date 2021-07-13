Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 65,071 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 65,071 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $22,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 355.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $179.23. 4,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.01 and a 12-month high of $180.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.04.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

