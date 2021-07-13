Educational Development Co. (NYSE:EDUC) Director Sells $14,520.00 in Stock

Educational Development Co. (NYSE:EDUC) Director Ronald T. Mcdaniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $14,520.00.

NYSE EDUC opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. Educational Development Co. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

