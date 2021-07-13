Edwin J. Hill Sells 23,362 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) COO Edwin J. Hill sold 23,362 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $3,158,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Edwin J. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarMax alerts:

On Tuesday, June 29th, Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of CarMax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $11,314,115.75.

KMX traded down $3.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,094. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 64.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in CarMax by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 85,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in CarMax by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens raised their price target on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.