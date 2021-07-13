Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,270

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its target price raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Electrocomponents to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,142.60 ($14.93).

Shares of LON ECM opened at GBX 1,067 ($13.94) on Friday. Electrocomponents has a 12-month low of GBX 639.50 ($8.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The firm has a market cap of £5.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,029.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This is a boost from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

In other news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

