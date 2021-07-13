Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Stake Boosted by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enable Midstream Partners were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENBL. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,347,000 after buying an additional 694,521 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENBL stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.87.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Enable Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENBL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

